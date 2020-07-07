2810 Autumn Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Adorable lease home that is located on a quite street and close to everything you need. Home is very open and offers a bright floor plan. Open kitchen that offers stainless appliances, plenty of counter space and a lot of storage. Family room has granite fireplace, custom 2'' blinds, has vaulted ceilings and a floor to ceiling windows that let in so much natural light. French Doors off living/formal dining. Escape to your master bath that offers a garden tub, separate shower, and his/her sinks. Large secondary bedrooms that offer walk in closets and second bath also has double sinks. Relax on your back patio with a large enough backyard for a swing-set and/or garden. This home will not last long. Available for immediate move-in.