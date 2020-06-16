2406 Marble Falls Dr

Amenities
2406 Marble Falls - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1225
Security Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1418
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Washer Dryer Garbage Disposal Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher
Extras: Come see this fabulous property located in the Timber Lane subdivision! This home has a nice open floor plan that will charm you. The spacious living room features a vaulted ceiling and tall windows to let sunlight in. It also has a beautiful fireplace to warp up cold days. Its kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal, it also offers plenty of cabinets for storage and a cute laundry area with washer and dryer included! Large master bedroom with own bath and a lovely closet. 2 other spacious beds, ceiling fans throughout the house and plenty of storage room. APPLY NOW!
