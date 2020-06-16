All apartments in Spring
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

2406 Marble Falls Dr

2406 Marble Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Marble Falls Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
2406 Marble Falls - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1479599?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1225
Security Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1418
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Washer Dryer Garbage Disposal Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher

Extras: Come see this fabulous property located in the Timber Lane subdivision! This home has a nice open floor plan that will charm you. The spacious living room features a vaulted ceiling and tall windows to let sunlight in. It also has a beautiful fireplace to warp up cold days. Its kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal, it also offers plenty of cabinets for storage and a cute laundry area with washer and dryer included! Large master bedroom with own bath and a lovely closet. 2 other spacious beds, ceiling fans throughout the house and plenty of storage room. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE1844194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Marble Falls Dr have any available units?
2406 Marble Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Marble Falls Dr have?
Some of 2406 Marble Falls Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Marble Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Marble Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Marble Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Marble Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2406 Marble Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Marble Falls Dr offers parking.
Does 2406 Marble Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Marble Falls Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Marble Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 2406 Marble Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Marble Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 2406 Marble Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Marble Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Marble Falls Dr has units with dishwashers.

