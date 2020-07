Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in North Spring!



Found in the outskirts of Houston just south of the Woodlands and a 30 minute commute into downtown. Easy access to both I-45 and Hardy Toll Rd. Several attractions just minutes away including Splashtown, Top Golf, and the Woodlands mall.



Property has high end appliances including refrigerator and w/d units.

