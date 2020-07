Amenities

Great 3/2/2 home that is move-in ready. The kitchen has granite counters, gas range and tons of cabinets for storage. The family room has laminate floors and a corner brick fireplace, great for warming up on those cold Texas nights. Backyard has a covered patio with a storage shed. The home is convenient to shopping, restaurants and the freeway.