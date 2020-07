Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Wonderful 3/2/2 home on a large corner lot with room to play, plus home is convenient to shopping, restaurant & freeway! There is new granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors and bamboo hardwood floors. Family room has corner brick fireplace, great for warming on cold winter days.