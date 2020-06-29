All apartments in Spring
23727 Mesquite Trail Lane
23727 Mesquite Trail Lane

23727 Mesquite Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23727 Mesquite Trail Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Introducing a cute and cozy one-story home in the quiet neighborhood of Villages of Spring Oaks. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus a spacious family room with a fireplace and eat-in kitchen with black appliances (including side by side fridge with built-in ice maker). Master bedroom boasts en-suite bath complete with a walk-in closet, over-sized soaking tub and separate standing shower. Centrally located laundry room includes washer/dryer and access to the 2-car attached garage. Enjoy a nice fenced backyard with a covered patio, perfect for grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane have any available units?
23727 Mesquite Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane have?
Some of 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23727 Mesquite Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane has accessible units.
Does 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23727 Mesquite Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.

