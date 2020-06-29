23727 Mesquite Trail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Introducing a cute and cozy one-story home in the quiet neighborhood of Villages of Spring Oaks. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus a spacious family room with a fireplace and eat-in kitchen with black appliances (including side by side fridge with built-in ice maker). Master bedroom boasts en-suite bath complete with a walk-in closet, over-sized soaking tub and separate standing shower. Centrally located laundry room includes washer/dryer and access to the 2-car attached garage. Enjoy a nice fenced backyard with a covered patio, perfect for grilling.