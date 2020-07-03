All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:24 AM

23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE

23238 Prairie Bird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23238 Prairie Bird Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated spacious single story family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with additional Media/Den room and storage unit in backyard. You will love this place. New appliances in Kitchen, Fresh interior and exterior Paint, New Carpet in bed r - Beautiful renovated spacious single story family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with additional Media/Den room and storage unit in backyard. You will love this place. New appliances in Kitchen, Fresh interior and exterior Paint, New Carpet in bed rooms and laminate wood flooring in living, dining area. Tile in Kitchen, Master Shower and common bathroom. Enjoy morning coffee, weekend grill/barbecue on brick patio. Minutes from I45, HWY 99, Hardy, 1960. Close to grocery and retail store.

(RLNE4892949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE have any available units?
23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE have?
Some of 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23238 PRAIRIE BIRD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine