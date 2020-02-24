23203 Dew Wood Ln

Amenities
Single Family Home - Property Id: 99337
HABLAMOS ESPANOL
Three (3) Bedrooms, each with ceiling fan
Two (2) Full Baths
Master bedroom with large walkin closet
Two (2) Car attached garage, with electric door opener
Electric Oven / Electric Stove top range
Central Air Conditioning & Heating
Full Size refrigerator
Dish Washer
Disposal
Vaulted ceiling & fireplace in living room
Galley style kitchen that is open to dining room area
Independent enclosed storage space in backyard
Pet friendly
Fully fenced back yard
Large Covered Patio / Deck
Dueitt Middle School
Chet Burchett, Elementary School
Spring High School
CLOSE PROXIMITY TO (Houston) George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Exxon Campus, Hewlitt Packard Campus & the Woodlands, Three subdivision parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99337
Property Id 99337
(RLNE4694405)