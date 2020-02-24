All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23203 Dew Wood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23203 Dew Wood Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23203 Dew Wood Ln

23203 Dew Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23203 Dew Wood Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Property Id: 99337

HABLAMOS ESPANOL

Three (3) Bedrooms, each with ceiling fan
Two (2) Full Baths
Master bedroom with large walkin closet
Two (2) Car attached garage, with electric door opener
Electric Oven / Electric Stove top range
Central Air Conditioning & Heating
Full Size refrigerator
Dish Washer
Disposal
Vaulted ceiling & fireplace in living room
Galley style kitchen that is open to dining room area
Independent enclosed storage space in backyard
Pet friendly
Fully fenced back yard
Large Covered Patio / Deck

Dueitt Middle School
Chet Burchett, Elementary School
Spring High School

CLOSE PROXIMITY TO (Houston) George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Exxon Campus, Hewlitt Packard Campus & the Woodlands, Three subdivision parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99337
Property Id 99337

(RLNE4694405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23203 Dew Wood Ln have any available units?
23203 Dew Wood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23203 Dew Wood Ln have?
Some of 23203 Dew Wood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23203 Dew Wood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23203 Dew Wood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23203 Dew Wood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 23203 Dew Wood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 23203 Dew Wood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23203 Dew Wood Ln offers parking.
Does 23203 Dew Wood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23203 Dew Wood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23203 Dew Wood Ln have a pool?
No, 23203 Dew Wood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 23203 Dew Wood Ln have accessible units?
No, 23203 Dew Wood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23203 Dew Wood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23203 Dew Wood Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine