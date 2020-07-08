23118 Whispering Willow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 1-story home ready for immediate move-in is fully renovated including: New Roof, new double-pane Windows, new HVAC system, all new Hardie-siding on the front, all new paint (interior & exterior), and new durable Vinyl flooring throughout (no carpet!). The Kitchen is fully renovated with Quartz countertops, custom-made cabinetry that goes to the ceiling, new backsplash, & new SS appliances. Both bathrooms have Quartz counters, new tile flooring, new showers, new fixtures, even new plumbing and toilets! The full list of renovations is too much to mention here, so see List of Renovations online and navigate the Virtual Tour where you can control where you go to see every square inch of this home..try it! The new HVAC system, the new windows, new roof, and great shade from the established trees outside should help keep your utility bills low. Detached garage w/ new garage door and new automatic opener. New back fence! Never flooded