Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bed/2 bath 1-story family home with tasteful updates inside and out. Tall ceilings in spacious family room, updated windows and lighting with cozy fireplace. Huge backyard with covered patio space, outdoor fans, lighting and large storage shed. Brand new carpet throughout the house and new master bath sinks. 2 car garage w/ workshop space. Make this your new home!