Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two-story three bedroom house is ready! Bring your RV! Some pets are allowed, too! You'll have privacy in the back of the home for outdoor activities and a huge open field on the side, too! Located behind a business park right on Southlake Blvd. Southlake Carroll schools, all the restaurants, and Southlake Town Center a couple of blocks away! Close to DFW airport, easy access to 114.