914 Brazos Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FABULOUS 4-3-3 home on .54 acres in Southlake, Carroll ISD! Gorgeous red hardwood floors, custom finishes, culinary kitchen w commercial grade appliances, 3 living, 2 dining, outside oasis, community amenities & so much more! Entry opens to a beautiful living area & Formal dining w tall windows for lovely natural light. Family room boasts views to the backyard & opens to the breakfast room and kitchen w slate floors, honed granite counters, stainless appliances & ample storage. Refrigerator included! Spacious master suite undergoing remodel to include a huge WI shower retreat. (Pictures to come) Master plus 1 bedroom down; 2 bedrooms plus 3rd living up. Amazing backyard, community pool, tennis & more!