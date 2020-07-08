All apartments in Southlake
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM

914 Brazos Drive

914 Brazos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 Brazos Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
South Ridge Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FABULOUS 4-3-3 home on .54 acres in Southlake, Carroll ISD! Gorgeous red hardwood floors, custom finishes, culinary kitchen w commercial grade appliances, 3 living, 2 dining, outside oasis, community amenities & so much more! Entry opens to a beautiful living area & Formal dining w tall windows for lovely natural light. Family room boasts views to the backyard & opens to the breakfast room and kitchen w slate floors, honed granite counters, stainless appliances & ample storage. Refrigerator included! Spacious master suite undergoing remodel to include a huge WI shower retreat. (Pictures to come) Master plus 1 bedroom down; 2 bedrooms plus 3rd living up. Amazing backyard, community pool, tennis & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Brazos Drive have any available units?
914 Brazos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 914 Brazos Drive have?
Some of 914 Brazos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Brazos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Brazos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Brazos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Brazos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 914 Brazos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 914 Brazos Drive offers parking.
Does 914 Brazos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Brazos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Brazos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 914 Brazos Drive has a pool.
Does 914 Brazos Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Brazos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Brazos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Brazos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Brazos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Brazos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

