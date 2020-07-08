All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:41 AM

912 Lexington Terrace E

912 Lexington Ter · No Longer Available
Location

912 Lexington Ter, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
#HelloGorgeous This Toll Brothers former model is ready to IMPRESS! Nestled in one of the largest lots, this eastfacing 5 Beds 5.1BA is absolutely stunning. Magnificent two story foyer has dual grand winding staircases.Kitchen features custom cabinetry, large center island, southfacing cooktop, butler’s pantry, eating area. First floor guest bedroom, master bedroom with resort caliber master bathroom with matching showers and more. The second floor, you will find three additional bedrooms, extravagant gameroom, and mediaroom completes second floor Outside, there is so more to love with gorgeous pool, custom arbor, fireplace. Make an appointment to tour this beautiful gem TODAY! #912lexingtonTerSouthlakeTx.info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Lexington Terrace E have any available units?
912 Lexington Terrace E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 912 Lexington Terrace E have?
Some of 912 Lexington Terrace E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Lexington Terrace E currently offering any rent specials?
912 Lexington Terrace E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Lexington Terrace E pet-friendly?
No, 912 Lexington Terrace E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 912 Lexington Terrace E offer parking?
Yes, 912 Lexington Terrace E offers parking.
Does 912 Lexington Terrace E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Lexington Terrace E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Lexington Terrace E have a pool?
Yes, 912 Lexington Terrace E has a pool.
Does 912 Lexington Terrace E have accessible units?
No, 912 Lexington Terrace E does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Lexington Terrace E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Lexington Terrace E has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Lexington Terrace E have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Lexington Terrace E does not have units with air conditioning.

