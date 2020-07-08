All apartments in Southlake
904 Hanover Drive
904 Hanover Drive

904 Hanover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Hanover Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home w 5 spacious bedrooms & 4 full baths in the highly desirable Timarron neighborhood of SOUTHLAKE. Perfect home for entertaining w grand staircase at entry, elegant formal dining & living, beautiful stone & granite in kitchen, & lovely wooden floors, 3 car garage, amongst others. Mast. bath has jetted tub & walk in closet w custom shelves. Living room, breakfast nook, & kitchen overlook a serene private backyard oasis via big picture windows. Within 5 minutes of TOWN SQUARE, walking distance to elementary school & Country Club. Just in time to enjoy the refreshing pool in the hot summer & prepare for next school year in the exceptional CARROLL ISD- one of the highest ranked districts in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Hanover Drive have any available units?
904 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 904 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 904 Hanover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Hanover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 904 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Hanover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 904 Hanover Drive has a pool.
Does 904 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Hanover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Hanover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

