902 Stratford Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 story on large lot located across from pond! Inside you will find 4 beds, 4 and half baths, study with French doors, upstairs game room, 3 car garage, backyard pool and poolhouse with full bath and kitchenette & additional detached 4th garage space! Spacious gourmet kitchen w island, granite counters, SS appliances, and breakfast nook & moms desk. Spacious master retreat w dual vanities, jetted tub, separate shower & WI closet. Large backyard includes an open patio and a summer-ready pool! Fridge, washer, and dryer convey upon request for $25 per mo. HOA dues paid by landlord.