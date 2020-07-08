All apartments in Southlake
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

902 Stratford Drive

902 Stratford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Stratford Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 story on large lot located across from pond! Inside you will find 4 beds, 4 and half baths, study with French doors, upstairs game room, 3 car garage, backyard pool and poolhouse with full bath and kitchenette & additional detached 4th garage space! Spacious gourmet kitchen w island, granite counters, SS appliances, and breakfast nook & moms desk. Spacious master retreat w dual vanities, jetted tub, separate shower & WI closet. Large backyard includes an open patio and a summer-ready pool! Fridge, washer, and dryer convey upon request for $25 per mo. HOA dues paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Stratford Drive have any available units?
902 Stratford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 902 Stratford Drive have?
Some of 902 Stratford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Stratford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Stratford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Stratford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Stratford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 902 Stratford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Stratford Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Stratford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Stratford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Stratford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 902 Stratford Drive has a pool.
Does 902 Stratford Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Stratford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Stratford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Stratford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Stratford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Stratford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

