900 Nottingham Circle

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely cul-de-sac home with POOL, PASTORAL views & 2 large rooms with sep. entrance could be multifunctional space (Mother-daughter suite, Media, Game, Living Room)! Enjoy cooking in updated Kitchen with brkfstbar, double ovens, gas cooktop, etc. MBR with oversized sitting area overlooks TRANQUIL BACKYARD and updated MBath has spacious HIS-HER CLOSETS, contemporary shower and jetted tub. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms WITH EN SUITE BATHS and walk-in closets, a GAME ROOM with wet bar, surround sound, built-ins. LONG list of UPDATES includes HVACs, ROOF, Hand-scraped WOOD floors on first floor, Hard Wood floor upstairs, re-surfaced POOL and more! FABULOUS HOME.