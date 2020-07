Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Immaculate Villa in Carillon. This one and a half story home boasts Master bedroom and bath down, as well as 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 baths, office, formal dinning, very large kitchen perfect for entertaining with separate breakfast area. Upstairs there is a game room and powder bath. Large covered patio with gas hook up and yard. two-car garage with storage.

Community amenities include pool (down the street), playground, sport courts, pic-nic areas, lakes, trails, fishing ...