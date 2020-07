Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom executive home on caul de sac; oversized lot backs up to wooded area; custom outdoor pool with swim up bar & outdoor entertaining area with grill; 2 story with master down and 3 upstairs bdrs; 3 living areas; hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces ; HOA DUES INCLUDED IN RENT; master bath recently renovated; interior painting updates; Tenants have access to two pools and tennis courts in Timarron. Available Nov 1st