807 Kleberg Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN IN THE HEART OF SOUTHLAKE OFFERS PRIVACY, 3 WAY SPLIT BEDROOMS, FLEXIBILITY, AND LENDS ITSELF TO MULTI-GENERATIONAL LIVING. Light, bright, open, with ample room sizes and designer neutrals throughout. Beautiful trees create a park like setting, with a large yard, covered and open patios, and an inviting sparkling pool. Don't miss the attached workshop or storage, and the enclosed exercise room off of the garage, Close to Town Square, shopping, dining, and schools, with easy access to major roads and highways. Tenant to verify schools and square footage.