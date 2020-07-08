All apartments in Southlake
807 Kleberg Court
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:55 AM

807 Kleberg Court

807 Kleberg Court · No Longer Available
Location

807 Kleberg Court, Southlake, TX 76092
South Ridge Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN IN THE HEART OF SOUTHLAKE OFFERS PRIVACY, 3 WAY SPLIT BEDROOMS, FLEXIBILITY, AND LENDS ITSELF TO MULTI-GENERATIONAL LIVING. Light, bright, open, with ample room sizes and designer neutrals throughout. Beautiful trees create a park like setting, with a large yard, covered and open patios, and an inviting sparkling pool. Don't miss the attached workshop or storage, and the enclosed exercise room off of the garage, Close to Town Square, shopping, dining, and schools, with easy access to major roads and highways. Tenant to verify schools and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Kleberg Court have any available units?
807 Kleberg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 807 Kleberg Court have?
Some of 807 Kleberg Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Kleberg Court currently offering any rent specials?
807 Kleberg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Kleberg Court pet-friendly?
No, 807 Kleberg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 807 Kleberg Court offer parking?
Yes, 807 Kleberg Court offers parking.
Does 807 Kleberg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Kleberg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Kleberg Court have a pool?
Yes, 807 Kleberg Court has a pool.
Does 807 Kleberg Court have accessible units?
No, 807 Kleberg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Kleberg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Kleberg Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Kleberg Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Kleberg Court does not have units with air conditioning.

