802 Boston Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool guest suite hot tub

Curb appeal on large corner lot! Circle drive + 3 car gar! Master + guest suite on first flr. Master has plush carpet, fireplc, tray ceiling,his-hers closets,door to patio. Mstr bath has a shower enclosure, jet tub, his-hers closets! Formal dining, formal liv & study with blt-ins all feature wood floors. wood walkway to the island kitchen & nook which open to family rm with fireplc & wood floors & door to covd patio! Upstairs:2 bedrms & 2 full baths with updated hdware & game rm! Step outside & enjoy the sparkling play pool & spa and a sprawling, level lawn ready for gardening, play & auto gate.Fridge,W&D,pool care & lawn care included in the lease.