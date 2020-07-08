All apartments in Southlake
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:51 AM

802 Boston Drive

802 Boston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Boston Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Princeton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Curb appeal on large corner lot! Circle drive + 3 car gar! Master + guest suite on first flr. Master has plush carpet, fireplc, tray ceiling,his-hers closets,door to patio. Mstr bath has a shower enclosure, jet tub, his-hers closets! Formal dining, formal liv & study with blt-ins all feature wood floors. wood walkway to the island kitchen & nook which open to family rm with fireplc & wood floors & door to covd patio! Upstairs:2 bedrms & 2 full baths with updated hdware & game rm! Step outside & enjoy the sparkling play pool & spa and a sprawling, level lawn ready for gardening, play & auto gate.Fridge,W&D,pool care & lawn care included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Boston Drive have any available units?
802 Boston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 802 Boston Drive have?
Some of 802 Boston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Boston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Boston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Boston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 Boston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 802 Boston Drive offer parking?
No, 802 Boston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 802 Boston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Boston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Boston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 802 Boston Drive has a pool.
Does 802 Boston Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Boston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Boston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Boston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Boston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Boston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

