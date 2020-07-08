All apartments in Southlake
800 Shadow Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Shadow Glen Drive

800 Shadow Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Shadow Glen Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Timber Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Very clean single story with bonus room in heart of Southlake. Stately curb appeal with large mature trees. Interior is sublime with rich wood floors, extensive highly detailed crown moldings and trim, high ceilings (12,14,18 feet). Split floor plan offers secluded master suite, 2nd bedrooms with jack&Jill bath, home office, and 3 car garage. Master suite has large sitting area, egress to patio, 2 tiered ceiling and ceiling speaker. Huge walk in closet has blt in drawers,shelves and natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have any available units?
800 Shadow Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have?
Some of 800 Shadow Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Shadow Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Shadow Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Shadow Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Shadow Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Shadow Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Shadow Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Shadow Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Shadow Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Shadow Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Shadow Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Shadow Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

