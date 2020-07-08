800 Shadow Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Very clean single story with bonus room in heart of Southlake. Stately curb appeal with large mature trees. Interior is sublime with rich wood floors, extensive highly detailed crown moldings and trim, high ceilings (12,14,18 feet). Split floor plan offers secluded master suite, 2nd bedrooms with jack&Jill bath, home office, and 3 car garage. Master suite has large sitting area, egress to patio, 2 tiered ceiling and ceiling speaker. Huge walk in closet has blt in drawers,shelves and natural light.