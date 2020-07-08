710 Aberdeen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Classic Timarron Beauty With Pool and Spa in the Heart of Southlake. This 5 Bed 5 Bath 3 Car includes Formal Living and Dining, Private Study, Family and Media. Spacious Master and 2nd Bed are Down. Interior finished w crown molding, decorative lighting, wood flooring and plantation shutters. Master Bath has His and Her Sinks, Jetted Tub and Walk In Closet. Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens and Walk in Pantry. Sparkling Pool and Spa Adjoins the Spacious Patio, Mature Landscape and Outdoor Fireplace. Perfect Location for Easy Access to Restaurants, Upscale Shopping, and Award Winning Carroll ISD !