701 Castle Rock Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous custom home resides in desirable Estes Park. Remarkable curb appeal, extensive crown moldings in grand entry with 20ft ceilings, winding staircase & luxury finishes will have you in awe. Spacious rooms, beautiful indoor & outdoor living areas makes this home perfect for entertaining. Secluded master suite with sitting area overlooking the pool & landscaped backyard is complete with spa inspired bath. 2nd downstairs bedroom works well for guests. 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, game room, wet bar & media room can be found upstairs. Gourmet open-concept kitchen includes, breakfast bar, large island, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and walk in pantry with many amenities. 4-car garage and Carroll ISD.