701 Castle Rock Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous custom home resides in desirable Estes Park. Remarkable curb appeal, extensive crown moldings in grand entry with 20ft ceilings, winding staircase & luxury finishes will have you in awe. Spacious rooms, beautiful indoor & outdoor living areas makes this home perfect for entertaining. Secluded master suite with sitting area overlooking the pool & landscaped backyard is complete with spa inspired bath. 2nd downstairs bedroom works well for guests. 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, game room, wet bar & media room can be found upstairs. Gourmet open-concept kitchen includes, breakfast bar, large island, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and walk in pantry with many amenities. 4-car garage and Carroll ISD.