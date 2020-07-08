All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 701 Castle Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
701 Castle Rock Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:00 PM

701 Castle Rock Drive

701 Castle Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

701 Castle Rock Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Estes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous custom home resides in desirable Estes Park. Remarkable curb appeal, extensive crown moldings in grand entry with 20ft ceilings, winding staircase & luxury finishes will have you in awe. Spacious rooms, beautiful indoor & outdoor living areas makes this home perfect for entertaining. Secluded master suite with sitting area overlooking the pool & landscaped backyard is complete with spa inspired bath. 2nd downstairs bedroom works well for guests. 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, game room, wet bar & media room can be found upstairs. Gourmet open-concept kitchen includes, breakfast bar, large island, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and walk in pantry with many amenities. 4-car garage and Carroll ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Castle Rock Drive have any available units?
701 Castle Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 701 Castle Rock Drive have?
Some of 701 Castle Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Castle Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Castle Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Castle Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Castle Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 701 Castle Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Castle Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 701 Castle Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Castle Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Castle Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 701 Castle Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 701 Castle Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Castle Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Castle Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Castle Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Castle Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Castle Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District