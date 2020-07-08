700 Rochester Lane

Amenities

MASTER & GUEST SUITE DOWN! Excellent Open Floor Plan! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and overlooks the to spacious family room. The family room offers floor to ceiling stone fireplace and dual sets of bi-folding doors that bring the outdoors in! Just in time for summer, enjoy the backyard oasis with covered outdoor living, summer kitchen, fireplace, phantom screens, pool with raised spa, sports court and lush landscaping! Luxury amenities include soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout, dual staircases, plantation shutters & much more! Award-Winning Carroll ISD