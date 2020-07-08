All apartments in Southlake
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

700 Rochester Lane

700 Rochester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

700 Rochester Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
MASTER & GUEST SUITE DOWN! Excellent Open Floor Plan! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and overlooks the to spacious family room. The family room offers floor to ceiling stone fireplace and dual sets of bi-folding doors that bring the outdoors in! Just in time for summer, enjoy the backyard oasis with covered outdoor living, summer kitchen, fireplace, phantom screens, pool with raised spa, sports court and lush landscaping! Luxury amenities include soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout, dual staircases, plantation shutters & much more! Award-Winning Carroll ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Rochester Lane have any available units?
700 Rochester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 700 Rochester Lane have?
Some of 700 Rochester Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Rochester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
700 Rochester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Rochester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 700 Rochester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 700 Rochester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 700 Rochester Lane offers parking.
Does 700 Rochester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Rochester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Rochester Lane have a pool?
Yes, 700 Rochester Lane has a pool.
Does 700 Rochester Lane have accessible units?
No, 700 Rochester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Rochester Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Rochester Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Rochester Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Rochester Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

