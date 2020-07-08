635 Regency Crossing

Amenities
Beautiful single story villa in Crescent Royale, the exclusive community of charming European style villas in the golf course community of Timarron in Southlake. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a unique floor plan with two master suites on either end of the home, with a large third bedroom - could be used as a study. Beautiful high end wood look tile thru-out! Perfect for busy executive looking for an exceptional property in a prestigious location. Covered patio backs East - morning sun for coffee on the patio, afternoon shade from Texas sun! Front yard maintenance included. Adjacent to small park - green space! Community pool & tennis courts! CLICK ON MOVIE REEL ICON UNDER PHOTO TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR!