All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 635 Regency Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
635 Regency Crossing
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:59 AM

635 Regency Crossing

635 Regency Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

635 Regency Crossing, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful single story villa in Crescent Royale, the exclusive community of charming European style villas in the golf course community of Timarron in Southlake. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a unique floor plan with two master suites on either end of the home, with a large third bedroom - could be used as a study. Beautiful high end wood look tile thru-out! Perfect for busy executive looking for an exceptional property in a prestigious location. Covered patio backs East - morning sun for coffee on the patio, afternoon shade from Texas sun! Front yard maintenance included. Adjacent to small park - green space! Community pool & tennis courts! CLICK ON MOVIE REEL ICON UNDER PHOTO TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Regency Crossing have any available units?
635 Regency Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 635 Regency Crossing have?
Some of 635 Regency Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Regency Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
635 Regency Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Regency Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 635 Regency Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 635 Regency Crossing offer parking?
No, 635 Regency Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 635 Regency Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Regency Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Regency Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 635 Regency Crossing has a pool.
Does 635 Regency Crossing have accessible units?
No, 635 Regency Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Regency Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Regency Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Regency Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Regency Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District