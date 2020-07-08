635 Regency Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful single story villa in Crescent Royale, the exclusive community of charming European style villas in the golf course community of Timarron in Southlake. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a unique floor plan with two master suites on either end of the home, with a large third bedroom - could be used as a study. Beautiful high end wood look tile thru-out! Perfect for busy executive looking for an exceptional property in a prestigious location. Covered patio backs East - morning sun for coffee on the patio, afternoon shade from Texas sun! Front yard maintenance included. Adjacent to small park - green space! Community pool & tennis courts! CLICK ON MOVIE REEL ICON UNDER PHOTO TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR!