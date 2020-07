Amenities

*No pets. Electric and water included in rent. Fabulous 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with pool access in Southlake, Keller ISD! Beautiful hardwood floors, pretty paint colors, lots of windows for loads of natural sunlight, cute kitchen with granite countertops and refrigerator included! Full bath with ample counter space has an efficiency washer and dryer. Quiet neighborhood, lovely grounds, perimeter fenced pool in a great location near highways, shopping and Grapevine Lake!