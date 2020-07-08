615 Brewer Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

7 Bedroom, 5 Bath, 2 Kitchen Luxury home with a huge 9ft deep salt water pool is ideal for a short term business stay or for a family moving to the area but are not quite ready to buy. It is located on a 2 acre lot in the highly desirable Carroll school district. Carroll ISD School district is rated #1 for athletics in the entire state and #2 overall. Enjoy this quiet upscale neighborhood close to amenities such as Southlake Town Square and the best shopping and dining around.

This fully furnished home is ideal for anyone needing a 30 day or more stay. With 2 full kitchens, 7 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, 2 Acre lot, a custom play set and a giant pool. Great for business or families.

Tenant pays utilities