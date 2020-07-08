All apartments in Southlake
615 Brewer Road

615 Brewer Road · No Longer Available
Location

615 Brewer Road, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
7 Bedroom, 5 Bath, 2 Kitchen Luxury home with a huge 9ft deep salt water pool is ideal for a short term business stay or for a family moving to the area but are not quite ready to buy. It is located on a 2 acre lot in the highly desirable Carroll school district. Carroll ISD School district is rated #1 for athletics in the entire state and #2 overall. Enjoy this quiet upscale neighborhood close to amenities such as Southlake Town Square and the best shopping and dining around.
This fully furnished home is ideal for anyone needing a 30 day or more stay. With 2 full kitchens, 7 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, 2 Acre lot, a custom play set and a giant pool. Great for business or families.
Tenant pays utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Brewer Road have any available units?
615 Brewer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 615 Brewer Road have?
Some of 615 Brewer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Brewer Road currently offering any rent specials?
615 Brewer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Brewer Road pet-friendly?
No, 615 Brewer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 615 Brewer Road offer parking?
Yes, 615 Brewer Road offers parking.
Does 615 Brewer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Brewer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Brewer Road have a pool?
Yes, 615 Brewer Road has a pool.
Does 615 Brewer Road have accessible units?
No, 615 Brewer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Brewer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Brewer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Brewer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Brewer Road does not have units with air conditioning.

