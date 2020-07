608 Stratford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

LIVE THE SOUTHLAKE LIFESTYLE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL STONE LAKES POOL HOME! ENTERTAIN FRIENDS AND FAMILY IN THIS PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS WITH POOL, SPA, COVERED PATIO, AND LARGE GRASSY PLAY AREA! INSIDE, ENJOY A WELL DESIGNED FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM, OFFICE, LIVING ROOM, AND BRIGHT, SPACIOUS BREAKFAST ROOM! FEATURES INCLUDE RECENT UPGRADES, STONE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, KITCHEN ISLAND, DESIGNER FINISHES AND SO MUCH MORE! EXCEPTIONAL CARROLL I.S.D. SCHOOLS, CONVENIENT TO SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQUARE AND EVERYTHING THE SOUTHLAKE LIFESTYLE HAS TO OFFER!