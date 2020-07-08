602 Chandon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous Southlake 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage home located in Timarron's Crescent Royale on a greenbelt cul-de-sac lot within CISD schools! Hardwood floors and upscale finish out create a warm atmosphere for entertaining. Yard maintenance is a snap with artificial turf in the back yard and the HOA maintaining the front. Enjoy complete privacy in the resort style back yard complete with mature landscaping, pool & spa, palm trees, large flower pots and BBQ grill. The large covered patio area offers plenty of room to relax and enjoy the scenery. Within walking distance to jogging trails and Timarron CC.Appx 10 min from Town Square and 20 min from DFW airport!