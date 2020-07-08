All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 602 Chandon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
602 Chandon Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 Chandon Court

602 Chandon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

602 Chandon Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Southlake 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage home located in Timarron's Crescent Royale on a greenbelt cul-de-sac lot within CISD schools! Hardwood floors and upscale finish out create a warm atmosphere for entertaining. Yard maintenance is a snap with artificial turf in the back yard and the HOA maintaining the front. Enjoy complete privacy in the resort style back yard complete with mature landscaping, pool & spa, palm trees, large flower pots and BBQ grill. The large covered patio area offers plenty of room to relax and enjoy the scenery. Within walking distance to jogging trails and Timarron CC.Appx 10 min from Town Square and 20 min from DFW airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Chandon Court have any available units?
602 Chandon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 602 Chandon Court have?
Some of 602 Chandon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Chandon Court currently offering any rent specials?
602 Chandon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Chandon Court pet-friendly?
No, 602 Chandon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 602 Chandon Court offer parking?
Yes, 602 Chandon Court offers parking.
Does 602 Chandon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Chandon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Chandon Court have a pool?
Yes, 602 Chandon Court has a pool.
Does 602 Chandon Court have accessible units?
No, 602 Chandon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Chandon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Chandon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Chandon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Chandon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District