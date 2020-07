Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Prime Location in the HEART of Southlake on 2+or-acres. 2 stall horse barn, 4 car 25x40 shop with carport. Home updated in 2007. Stone columns, iron fence, Rock Privacy Wall, 2 electric gates. Lease app in supplements. There is a $35.00 per adult occupant fee for credit and background check required by owner. Beautiful pasture and yard. Located right next to Durham Elementary Intermediate School.