540 Chesapeake Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This Gorgeous home is eligible for open enrollment to Highly acclaimed Carroll ISD! Great open floor plan features master down, 4 secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large game room upstairs. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space, Brand new appliances, gas cook top on island and built-in oven & microwave make this a favorite room. Large secluded master bedroom with sitting area, dual vanities and jetted tub in master bath. Beautiful oversized backyard and the grassy play space is perfect for your family to enjoy. Convenient to Southlake Town Square, fine dining & shopping!