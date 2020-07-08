All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
540 Chesapeake Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:15 AM

540 Chesapeake Lane

540 Chesapeake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

540 Chesapeake Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This Gorgeous home is eligible for open enrollment to Highly acclaimed Carroll ISD! Great open floor plan features master down, 4 secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large game room upstairs. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space, Brand new appliances, gas cook top on island and built-in oven & microwave make this a favorite room. Large secluded master bedroom with sitting area, dual vanities and jetted tub in master bath. Beautiful oversized backyard and the grassy play space is perfect for your family to enjoy. Convenient to Southlake Town Square, fine dining & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Chesapeake Lane have any available units?
540 Chesapeake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 540 Chesapeake Lane have?
Some of 540 Chesapeake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Chesapeake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
540 Chesapeake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Chesapeake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 540 Chesapeake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 540 Chesapeake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 540 Chesapeake Lane offers parking.
Does 540 Chesapeake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Chesapeake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Chesapeake Lane have a pool?
No, 540 Chesapeake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 540 Chesapeake Lane have accessible units?
No, 540 Chesapeake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Chesapeake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Chesapeake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Chesapeake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Chesapeake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

