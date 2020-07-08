505 Northwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room parking pool tennis court

Highly sought after home in Timarron neighborhood! Enjoy walking to the award-winning elementary school, parks, and community pool. Brand new carpet, blinds and paint through making this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home ready for the new tenants. The functional floor plan offers 1 bedroom on the main level, 3 spacious living areas plus a game room. Spacious kitchen abundance of natural light, a large island and a new dishwasher. Back deck has been freshly stained and ready for your enjoyment.

Full access to Timarron's 2 pools, basketball court, 8 tennis courts, clubhouse, parks, and ponds.