Southlake, TX
505 Northwood Trail
Last updated May 10 2020

505 Northwood Trail

505 Northwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

505 Northwood Trail, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Highly sought after home in Timarron neighborhood! Enjoy walking to the award-winning elementary school, parks, and community pool. Brand new carpet, blinds and paint through making this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home ready for the new tenants. The functional floor plan offers 1 bedroom on the main level, 3 spacious living areas plus a game room. Spacious kitchen abundance of natural light, a large island and a new dishwasher. Back deck has been freshly stained and ready for your enjoyment.
Full access to Timarron's 2 pools, basketball court, 8 tennis courts, clubhouse, parks, and ponds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Northwood Trail have any available units?
505 Northwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 505 Northwood Trail have?
Some of 505 Northwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Northwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
505 Northwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Northwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 505 Northwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 505 Northwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 505 Northwood Trail offers parking.
Does 505 Northwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Northwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Northwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 505 Northwood Trail has a pool.
Does 505 Northwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 505 Northwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Northwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Northwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Northwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Northwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

