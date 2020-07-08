443 Watermere Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Villa in 55+ Watermere . Plantation shutters and handscraped woods throughout. Study off entry. Open concept Gourmet kitchen with granite, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances. Large family room with stone gas-log fireplace, wood beams and surround sound. Lovely formal dining boasts butler pantry wetbar with Texas sink. Private master suite includes spacious awesome bath with dual vanities, large shower and custom closet. Outside living area with gas log fireplace. 3 flat screen TV’s, refrigerator, washer-dryer inl. Also $2,500 club dues plus $300 Per Person Food-Beverage Allowance Per Month included.