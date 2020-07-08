All apartments in Southlake
413 Borders Court

Location

413 Borders Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in Timarron on the Golf Course 12th Hole! This 5 Bedroom 5.5 Bath 4 Car home is in the award winning Carroll ISD. Entering the home, you see large windows overlooking the golf course. A beautiful kitchen boasts a built-in freezer-refrigerator, dual convection ovens, commercial grade cooktop, granite counters open to a family room and casual dining area. The master bedroom with access to the backyard, has a large master bathroom, and his-and-her closet sides. A second bedroom with bathroom and large office sits on the first level. Upstairs you find 3 more bedrooms, large game room and an abundance of storage. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, fitness room, hike-bike trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Borders Court have any available units?
413 Borders Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 413 Borders Court have?
Some of 413 Borders Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Borders Court currently offering any rent specials?
413 Borders Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Borders Court pet-friendly?
No, 413 Borders Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 413 Borders Court offer parking?
Yes, 413 Borders Court offers parking.
Does 413 Borders Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Borders Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Borders Court have a pool?
Yes, 413 Borders Court has a pool.
Does 413 Borders Court have accessible units?
No, 413 Borders Court does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Borders Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Borders Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Borders Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Borders Court does not have units with air conditioning.

