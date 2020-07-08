413 Borders Court

Amenities

Located in Timarron on the Golf Course 12th Hole! This 5 Bedroom 5.5 Bath 4 Car home is in the award winning Carroll ISD. Entering the home, you see large windows overlooking the golf course. A beautiful kitchen boasts a built-in freezer-refrigerator, dual convection ovens, commercial grade cooktop, granite counters open to a family room and casual dining area. The master bedroom with access to the backyard, has a large master bathroom, and his-and-her closet sides. A second bedroom with bathroom and large office sits on the first level. Upstairs you find 3 more bedrooms, large game room and an abundance of storage. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, fitness room, hike-bike trails and more.