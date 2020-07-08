All apartments in Southlake
321 Montrose Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 Montrose Lane

321 Montrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

321 Montrose Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Southlake Executive Rental - Must see! - LIKE NEW Executive Rental in Southlake, Texas! Open Concept, 5 spacious bedrooms plus a study, 5 full baths, 2 half baths. Large game room upstairs with additional media room. Split bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Lots of storage space. Garage parking for 3 cars. Private motorized gate. Large fenced yard with covered patio. Corner lot with lots of upgrades! Near shops and schools. Easy access to highways. YARD CARE AND ALARM SYSTEM INCLUDED. Owner must approve all applications and pets.

(RLNE3321288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

