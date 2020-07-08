321 Montrose Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Southlake Executive Rental - Must see! - LIKE NEW Executive Rental in Southlake, Texas! Open Concept, 5 spacious bedrooms plus a study, 5 full baths, 2 half baths. Large game room upstairs with additional media room. Split bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Lots of storage space. Garage parking for 3 cars. Private motorized gate. Large fenced yard with covered patio. Corner lot with lots of upgrades! Near shops and schools. Easy access to highways. YARD CARE AND ALARM SYSTEM INCLUDED. Owner must approve all applications and pets.



(RLNE3321288)