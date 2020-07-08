All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 3204 Johnson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
3204 Johnson Road
Last updated June 30 2019 at 5:52 PM

3204 Johnson Road

3204 Johnson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3204 Johnson Road, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Large property has hardwood floors throughout most of the house. This home has a split floor plan, perfect for a blended family. It has two master suites. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The east room with the fireplace can be used as bedroom or a family room. Pocket doors, french doors, a lot of windows around the house with a view of the pool in the back and a view of the beautiful trees out the front. The kitchen has double oven, with a lot of cabinet space - perfect for a large family. This property has pool service and lawn service. Will accept short term lease for slightly higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Johnson Road have any available units?
3204 Johnson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 3204 Johnson Road have?
Some of 3204 Johnson Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Johnson Road currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Johnson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Johnson Road pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Johnson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 3204 Johnson Road offer parking?
No, 3204 Johnson Road does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Johnson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Johnson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Johnson Road have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Johnson Road has a pool.
Does 3204 Johnson Road have accessible units?
No, 3204 Johnson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Johnson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Johnson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Johnson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Johnson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District