3204 Johnson Road

Large property has hardwood floors throughout most of the house. This home has a split floor plan, perfect for a blended family. It has two master suites. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The east room with the fireplace can be used as bedroom or a family room. Pocket doors, french doors, a lot of windows around the house with a view of the pool in the back and a view of the beautiful trees out the front. The kitchen has double oven, with a lot of cabinet space - perfect for a large family. This property has pool service and lawn service. Will accept short term lease for slightly higher rate.