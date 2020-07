Amenities

Opportunity to rent a beautiful home tucked away off the street. This home has an huge open kitchen with plenty of work space, breakfast bar, vaulted ceiling and fire place nestled among many tall trees. The home has tiled floors and carpet in the bedrooms with ceiling fans. The master suite bathroom is contemporary style with an open shower and dual sinks with a walk in closet. Must see. Home comes with appliances.