Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
303 Chestnut Cove Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

303 Chestnut Cove Circle

303 Chestnut Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

303 Chestnut Cove Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Chapel Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home on a half acre in quite Chapel Downs Subdivision. Gorgeous remodeled home on cul-de-sac street with large trees. Lawn and Pool Maintenance and Pest Control INCLUDED IN THE LEASE AGREEMENT! Very spacious master bedroom with its own balcony and master bath has separate vanities and walk in closets. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and the 4th bedroom has a private en suite bathroom. Lease application information is in MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have any available units?
303 Chestnut Cove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have?
Some of 303 Chestnut Cove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Chestnut Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
303 Chestnut Cove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Chestnut Cove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle offers parking.
Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Chestnut Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Chestnut Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

