303 Chestnut Cove Circle

Wonderful home on a half acre in quite Chapel Downs Subdivision. Gorgeous remodeled home on cul-de-sac street with large trees. Lawn and Pool Maintenance and Pest Control INCLUDED IN THE LEASE AGREEMENT! Very spacious master bedroom with its own balcony and master bath has separate vanities and walk in closets. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and the 4th bedroom has a private en suite bathroom. Lease application information is in MLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
