Southlake, TX
301 Watermere Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:44 AM

301 Watermere Drive

301 Watermere Drive · No Longer Available
Southlake
Location

301 Watermere Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury 55+ Independent Living condo with a water view in gated community. Assigned gated garage spot and Storage included. 1 BD 1.5 bath with study. Very large dining room 9x14. New paint, carpet and hardwood. Membership includes full access to 35,000 SQFT clubhouse and its amenities like concierge services, golf at Sky Creek Ranch, fitness classes, water aerobics, scheduled activities and events, transportation to airports, doctors, doctors and day trips. Also; fine dining, casual bistro and nightly cocktail hours. Unit is close to the elevator and has an indoor garage space and indoor storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Watermere Drive have any available units?
301 Watermere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 301 Watermere Drive have?
Some of 301 Watermere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Watermere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Watermere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Watermere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Watermere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 301 Watermere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Watermere Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Watermere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Watermere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Watermere Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 Watermere Drive has a pool.
Does 301 Watermere Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Watermere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Watermere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Watermere Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Watermere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Watermere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

