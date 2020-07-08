301 Watermere Drive

Amenities

Luxury 55+ Independent Living condo with a water view in gated community. Assigned gated garage spot and Storage included. 1 BD 1.5 bath with study. Very large dining room 9x14. New paint, carpet and hardwood. Membership includes full access to 35,000 SQFT clubhouse and its amenities like concierge services, golf at Sky Creek Ranch, fitness classes, water aerobics, scheduled activities and events, transportation to airports, doctors, doctors and day trips. Also; fine dining, casual bistro and nightly cocktail hours. Unit is close to the elevator and has an indoor garage space and indoor storage unit.