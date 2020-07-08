300 Glenrose Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stunningly beautiful home in the luxurious & sought-after neighborhood of The Highlands at Timarron! Fridge to stay with the house. Interior lot, sits on quiet cul-de-sac. Claffey pebble tech pool & spa and resort-like back yard so you can enjoy entertaining, relaxing in the pool or just dining in the fresh air! Kitchen is gorgeous with elegant, white cabinets & lovely, custom granite counters. Bathrooms updated w granite or marble counters & baths have walk-in showers. Plantation shutters in living, dining & family rooms. Come see this one before it's gone!