Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage new construction

If your looking for an upscale life style, this is the home for you! This gorgeous new build is located in the prestigious South Village at Watermere, a gated 55+ community. This builders model home is located near premium shopping, major roads and DFW airport and is also close to downtown Fort Worth and Dallas. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and agent to verify all info. Owner pays HOA dues.