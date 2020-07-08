All apartments in Southlake
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

285 E Dove Road E

285 East Dove Road · No Longer Available
Location

285 East Dove Road, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
It is a two-storied house with four bedrooms.
Ready for a quick move-in! Wonderful home on 1-acre lot w circle drive, iron gate, open layout, see-thru fireplace in living areas. Study w wood floor & paneling. The family room is open to the dining area w wall of windows to view the backyard. Kitchen w granite, built-in microwave & oven & walk-in pantry. Master w tall ceiling, jetted tub & separate shower. BY w pergola, pool w water feature & slide, & huge backyard for play or garden. Room dimensions are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 E Dove Road E have any available units?
285 E Dove Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 285 E Dove Road E have?
Some of 285 E Dove Road E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 E Dove Road E currently offering any rent specials?
285 E Dove Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 E Dove Road E pet-friendly?
No, 285 E Dove Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 285 E Dove Road E offer parking?
Yes, 285 E Dove Road E offers parking.
Does 285 E Dove Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 E Dove Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 E Dove Road E have a pool?
Yes, 285 E Dove Road E has a pool.
Does 285 E Dove Road E have accessible units?
No, 285 E Dove Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 285 E Dove Road E have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 E Dove Road E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 E Dove Road E have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 E Dove Road E does not have units with air conditioning.

