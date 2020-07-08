285 E Dove Road E

Amenities

It is a two-storied house with four bedrooms.

Ready for a quick move-in! Wonderful home on 1-acre lot w circle drive, iron gate, open layout, see-thru fireplace in living areas. Study w wood floor & paneling. The family room is open to the dining area w wall of windows to view the backyard. Kitchen w granite, built-in microwave & oven & walk-in pantry. Master w tall ceiling, jetted tub & separate shower. BY w pergola, pool w water feature & slide, & huge backyard for play or garden. Room dimensions are approximate.