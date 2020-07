Amenities

UPGRADED - This one is home now. 4 bedrooms, large living, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, hand scrapped wood floors and much more! This home is at the end of a cul-d-sac in the Carroll ISD school district. Home sits on over an acre. Easy access to 114, and all shopping in Southlake. Fantastic neighborhood! Schedule your appointment today. This will not last long!