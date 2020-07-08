All apartments in Southlake
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:37 PM

2673 N White Chapel Boulevard

2673 N White Chapel Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2673 N White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Move In Ready 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in quaint country setting in Carroll ISD. Spacious great room flows into dining area and kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, gas cooktop, oven, disposal, double sink, mom's desk and plenty of cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom includes built ins and french doors opening to side deck. Large deep closets through out home provide for plenty of storage. Separate utility - mud room includes hook ups for full size units, built in cabinets and more closets. Enjoy quiet time on the front porch taking in the surrounding pastoral views. Private gated drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have any available units?
2673 N White Chapel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have?
Some of 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2673 N White Chapel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2673 N White Chapel Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

