2673 N White Chapel Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator

Move In Ready 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in quaint country setting in Carroll ISD. Spacious great room flows into dining area and kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, gas cooktop, oven, disposal, double sink, mom's desk and plenty of cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom includes built ins and french doors opening to side deck. Large deep closets through out home provide for plenty of storage. Separate utility - mud room includes hook ups for full size units, built in cabinets and more closets. Enjoy quiet time on the front porch taking in the surrounding pastoral views. Private gated drive.