Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home with a pool sits on almost an acre with many trees. Updates include laminate hardwoods, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms and fresh interior paint. Just minutes away from shopping at Town Center, restaurants. 2 outside buildings for storage.