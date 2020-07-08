2313 Top Rail Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

OPEN ENROLLMENT TO CARROLL ISD. Enter into a gorgeous Stucco home with an impressive two-story foyer that stretches all the way to the family room with fireplace & shutters. Stroll thru an oversized Study, Formal Living, Formal Dining to the expansive kitchen that features an abundance of counter space,center island, commercial grade appliances. The gracious master suite is well appointed with a reading area & Luxury Bath with shower for 2, romantic jetted spa, rich wood and granite, his & her closet with a place for everything! Additional highlights - Media room & Mother-in-law suite both down, two secondary bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath, large game room, central vac, laundry room with mud area.