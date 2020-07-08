All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
2313 Top Rail Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:06 AM

2313 Top Rail Lane

2313 Top Rail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Top Rail Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
OPEN ENROLLMENT TO CARROLL ISD. Enter into a gorgeous Stucco home with an impressive two-story foyer that stretches all the way to the family room with fireplace & shutters. Stroll thru an oversized Study, Formal Living, Formal Dining to the expansive kitchen that features an abundance of counter space,center island, commercial grade appliances. The gracious master suite is well appointed with a reading area & Luxury Bath with shower for 2, romantic jetted spa, rich wood and granite, his & her closet with a place for everything! Additional highlights - Media room & Mother-in-law suite both down, two secondary bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath, large game room, central vac, laundry room with mud area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Top Rail Lane have any available units?
2313 Top Rail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2313 Top Rail Lane have?
Some of 2313 Top Rail Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Top Rail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Top Rail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Top Rail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Top Rail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 2313 Top Rail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Top Rail Lane offers parking.
Does 2313 Top Rail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Top Rail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Top Rail Lane have a pool?
No, 2313 Top Rail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Top Rail Lane have accessible units?
No, 2313 Top Rail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Top Rail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Top Rail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Top Rail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Top Rail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

