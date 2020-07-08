220 Sweet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Relax at the end of the day overlooking acreage and mature trees. Nestled on 1.56 acres! Granite kitchen countertops with tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, cabinets redone. All baths updated. HUGE spa like walk in shower in master. Sunroom or study with separate entry, 3 livings areas and more! Acreage mowing every 2 weeks included! Tenant responsible to mow side yard and within 3' of house and fence and maintain flower beds. Plenty of room for trailer or RV storage. Full barn available for storage. Easy access to 114 and beyond.