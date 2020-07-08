All apartments in Southlake
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

220 Sweet Street

220 Sweet Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Sweet Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Relax at the end of the day overlooking acreage and mature trees. Nestled on 1.56 acres! Granite kitchen countertops with tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, cabinets redone. All baths updated. HUGE spa like walk in shower in master. Sunroom or study with separate entry, 3 livings areas and more! Acreage mowing every 2 weeks included! Tenant responsible to mow side yard and within 3' of house and fence and maintain flower beds. Plenty of room for trailer or RV storage. Full barn available for storage. Easy access to 114 and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Sweet Street have any available units?
220 Sweet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 220 Sweet Street have?
Some of 220 Sweet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Sweet Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Sweet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Sweet Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Sweet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 220 Sweet Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Sweet Street offers parking.
Does 220 Sweet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Sweet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Sweet Street have a pool?
No, 220 Sweet Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Sweet Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Sweet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Sweet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Sweet Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Sweet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Sweet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

