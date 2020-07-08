219 Canyon Lake Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5-3.1-3 with POOL in Southlake, Carroll ISD! Lovely home on just over a half acre boasts three spacious living areas, Formal dining, study, bright breakfast area and an open kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, loads of counter space and a large pantry for maximum storage! Nice sized bedrooms with all secondaries up, master onsite down. Oversized master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and a large walk-in shower. Lovely backyard features an arbor area overlooking lush landscaping and the sparkling pool & spa. Wrought iron fencing, fabulous neighborhood and so much more! Professional pool service included!