Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 Canyon Lake Drive

219 Canyon Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

219 Canyon Lake Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5-3.1-3 with POOL in Southlake, Carroll ISD! Lovely home on just over a half acre boasts three spacious living areas, Formal dining, study, bright breakfast area and an open kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, loads of counter space and a large pantry for maximum storage! Nice sized bedrooms with all secondaries up, master onsite down. Oversized master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and a large walk-in shower. Lovely backyard features an arbor area overlooking lush landscaping and the sparkling pool & spa. Wrought iron fencing, fabulous neighborhood and so much more! Professional pool service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
219 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 219 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 219 Canyon Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 219 Canyon Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 219 Canyon Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Canyon Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Canyon Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

