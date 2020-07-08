204 Sheffield Court

Amenities

Located less than a mile from prestigious Carroll Senior High School & in the sought after Stone Lakes subdivision, this lease is a rarity in Southlake. Elegantly remodeled home sits on half-acre, corner lot in cul-de-sac. Hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs living spaces & lots of light from wall of windows adds to the light & bright atmosphere. Pristine pool w diving board in backyd is perfect for entertaining or summer fun w the family. 3 month rent option available or 12+ months.