All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 204 Sheffield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
204 Sheffield Court
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:35 AM

204 Sheffield Court

204 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

204 Sheffield Court, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located less than a mile from prestigious Carroll Senior High School & in the sought after Stone Lakes subdivision, this lease is a rarity in Southlake. Elegantly remodeled home sits on half-acre, corner lot in cul-de-sac. Hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs living spaces & lots of light from wall of windows adds to the light & bright atmosphere. Pristine pool w diving board in backyd is perfect for entertaining or summer fun w the family. 3 month rent option available or 12+ months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Sheffield Court have any available units?
204 Sheffield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 204 Sheffield Court have?
Some of 204 Sheffield Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Sheffield Court currently offering any rent specials?
204 Sheffield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Sheffield Court pet-friendly?
No, 204 Sheffield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 204 Sheffield Court offer parking?
Yes, 204 Sheffield Court offers parking.
Does 204 Sheffield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Sheffield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Sheffield Court have a pool?
Yes, 204 Sheffield Court has a pool.
Does 204 Sheffield Court have accessible units?
No, 204 Sheffield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Sheffield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Sheffield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Sheffield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Sheffield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District