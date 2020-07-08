202 Lake Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful Two Story home with a private backyard pool and mature trees is located in the Lake Crest neighborhood near Southlake Town Square. This home features an open floor plan with entrance into a large formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Just off the master bedroom is a small room perfect for a study or nursery and lovely oversized master bathroom. Upstairs has a large game room and four oversized bedrooms. Across from the neighborhood is Bicentennial Park with a park, sports fields, picnic shelters, and a fish pond. Lawn & Pool Maintenance & Pest Control INCLUDED IN LEASE AGREEMENT! Application info & Covid Form to sign before showing in MLS