Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

202 Lake Crest Drive

202 Lake Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Lake Crest Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Two Story home with a private backyard pool and mature trees is located in the Lake Crest neighborhood near Southlake Town Square. This home features an open floor plan with entrance into a large formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Just off the master bedroom is a small room perfect for a study or nursery and lovely oversized master bathroom. Upstairs has a large game room and four oversized bedrooms. Across from the neighborhood is Bicentennial Park with a park, sports fields, picnic shelters, and a fish pond. Lawn & Pool Maintenance & Pest Control INCLUDED IN LEASE AGREEMENT! Application info & Covid Form to sign before showing in MLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Lake Crest Drive have any available units?
202 Lake Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 202 Lake Crest Drive have?
Some of 202 Lake Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Lake Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Lake Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Lake Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Lake Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 202 Lake Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Lake Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 202 Lake Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Lake Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Lake Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 202 Lake Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 202 Lake Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Lake Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Lake Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Lake Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Lake Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Lake Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

